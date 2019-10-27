Credit Suisse Group Boosts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $260.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $203.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIIB. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a hold rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $288.33.

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $288.04. 2,163,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,138,438. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $344.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 32.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 506.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after buying an additional 1,101,563 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 52.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,717,000 after buying an additional 851,263 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 70.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,141,000 after buying an additional 647,141 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,345.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 674,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,138,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 46.8% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

