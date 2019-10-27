Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $312.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANET. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $280.00 target price (down from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Arista Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $290.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $285.73.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

NYSE ANET opened at $244.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Arista Networks has a fifty-two week low of $187.08 and a fifty-two week high of $331.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.94, for a total transaction of $553,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,023.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $2,439,486.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,095.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,986 shares of company stock valued at $9,245,137 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 21.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 24.2% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 53.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.2% in the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 757,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,777,000 after purchasing an additional 272,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.