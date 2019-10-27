Credit Suisse Group Reiterates $155.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 price objective on Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MSFT. Nomura set a $161.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.41.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $140.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1,067.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock valued at $43,735,918 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

