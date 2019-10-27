AstraZeneca’s (AZN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AZN. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DZ Bank downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.53.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at $47.67 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $35.30 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.65. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca purchased 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 37.6% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.9% during the second quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 7.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.