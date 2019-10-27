Credit Suisse Group Reiterates GBX 7,300 Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been assigned a GBX 7,300 ($95.39) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.92) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC set a GBX 6,235 ($81.47) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,550 ($85.59) to GBX 6,700 ($87.55) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,500 ($71.87) target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,253.44 ($94.78).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,383 ($96.47) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,059.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6,548.67. The firm has a market cap of $96.86 billion and a PE ratio of 46.32. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a one year high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

