Critical Contrast: Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) versus Spark New Zealand (NYSE:SPKKY)

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) and Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Cincinnati Bell has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spark New Zealand has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Spark New Zealand pays an annual dividend of $0.55 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Cincinnati Bell does not pay a dividend. Spark New Zealand pays out 74.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Spark New Zealand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cincinnati Bell -5.17% N/A -2.19% Spark New Zealand N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Spark New Zealand shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Cincinnati Bell shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cincinnati Bell and Spark New Zealand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cincinnati Bell 0 1 1 0 2.50 Spark New Zealand 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cincinnati Bell currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.19%. Given Cincinnati Bell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Bell is more favorable than Spark New Zealand.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cincinnati Bell and Spark New Zealand’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cincinnati Bell $1.38 billion 0.20 -$69.80 million ($1.11) -4.82 Spark New Zealand $2.34 billion 2.20 $274.27 million $0.74 19.00

Spark New Zealand has higher revenue and earnings than Cincinnati Bell. Cincinnati Bell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark New Zealand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Spark New Zealand beats Cincinnati Bell on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return. This segment also provides video services comprising entertainment channels, including digital music, local, movie, and sports programming with high-definition (HD) channels, parental controls, HD DVR, and video on-demand. In addition, this segment undertakes wiring projects for business customers; and offers advertising, directory assistance, maintenance, and information services. The IT Services and Hardware segment provides consulting services consisting of IT staffing and project-based engagements, including engineering and installation of voice, connectivity and IT technologies, development of digital application solutions, and staff augmentation; and hosted solutions comprising converged IP communications platforms of data, voice, video, and mobility applications. This segment also offers cloud services, such as virtual data center, storage, and backup services; and monitoring and managing technology environments and applications, as well as sells, architects, and installs telecommunications and IT infrastructure equipment. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications, and information and communications technology (ICT) products and services primarily in New Zealand. The company's Spark Home, Mobile & Business segment offers a range of services and content, data, and voice services across fiber, wireless, and copper broadband, mobile, online video entertainment, and nationwide Wi-Fi zones to consumer and small business customers. Its Spark Digital segment integrates IT and telecommunications services to provide converged ICT solutions for clients. The company's Spark Connect & Platforms segment engages in the Spark's network and IT operations, shared business operations, and digital and service transformation activities. Its Spark Ventures & Wholesale segment develops a portfolio of businesses; and engages in the servicing and stewardship of Spark's wholesale products and services. The company also offers IT infrastructure, business cloud, business telecommunications, outsourced telecommunications, subscription video-on-demand, big data analytics and marketing automation, IT infrastructure and data center, and international wholesale telecommunications services. In addition, it provides local, national, and international telephone and data services; and retails telecommunications products and services. The company was formerly known as Telecom Corporation of New Zealand Limited and changed its name to Spark New Zealand Limited in August 2014. Spark New Zealand Limited was founded in 1987 and is based in Auckland, New Zealand.

