Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.86

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.86 and last traded at $33.46, with a volume of 27965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Crocs to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.46 million. Crocs had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 47.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 7,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $183,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the third quarter valued at about $154,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the second quarter valued at about $265,000.

About Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

