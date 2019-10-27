CrowdWiz (WIZ) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $286.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $39,712.00 and $286.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007545 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Force Protocol (FOR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001638 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000527 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,498,868 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

