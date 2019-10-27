Cryptaur Price Tops $0.0002 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 27th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $26,554.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last week, Cryptaur has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037331 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $504.96 or 0.05346269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001008 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00043728 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000056 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,468,727,157 tokens. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur.

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

