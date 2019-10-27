CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €61.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.10 ($54.77).

Shares of EVD opened at €51.75 ($60.17) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a twelve month low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a twelve month high of €54.10 ($62.91). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €51.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.43.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

