CTS (NYSE:CTS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

CTS (NYSE:CTS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. CTS had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CTS updated its FY19 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.

Shares of CTS stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $27.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,544. CTS has a 52-week low of $24.07 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $913.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CTS in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

