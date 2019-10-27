Cummins (CMI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.87 per share for the quarter. Cummins has set its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.11). Cummins had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Cummins to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $178.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.06. Cummins has a 1-year low of $124.40 and a 1-year high of $179.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.61%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $167.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.61.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

