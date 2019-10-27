Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.31

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.31 and last traded at $23.27, with a volume of 5281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.47.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $32,157.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

