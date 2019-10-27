Cwm LLC Acquires 1,294 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 29.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ECL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ecolab by 251.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,383,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283,861 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 6,924.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,475,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,075 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 20,154.4% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after acquiring an additional 584,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,709,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,701,000 after acquiring an additional 419,611 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $191.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.81. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.77 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.80.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.31.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 over the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.