Cwm LLC Sells 3,409 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 247.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $113.18 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $91.62 and a 1 year high of $113.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average of $110.05.

Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

