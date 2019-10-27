Cwm LLC Trims Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 11,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $191.17 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.75 and a fifty-two week high of $191.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $185.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.86.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

