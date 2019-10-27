Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cynata Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CYYNF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Cynata Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

CYYNF stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. Cynata Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03.

About Cynata Therapeutics

Cynata Therapeutics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes a proprietary mesenchymal stem cell technology under the Cymerus brand name for human therapeutic use in Australia. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is CYP-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of graft versus host disease.

