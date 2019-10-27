Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) Stock Position Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:CY) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cypress Semiconductor were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CY. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,293,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,280,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,558,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,909,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 25,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $585,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,477,208.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 40,000 shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $1,661,880. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.85 price objective on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

Shares of CY opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Cypress Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $23.50.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.66 million. Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cypress Semiconductor Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. Cypress Semiconductor’s payout ratio is presently 37.93%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

