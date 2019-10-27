CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,600 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.22% of CyrusOne worth $19,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CONE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CyrusOne from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Cowen cut shares of CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.35.

CyrusOne stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.28. 551,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,701. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.53. CyrusOne Inc has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 7.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. CyrusOne’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.42%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.