Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DAKT opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $319.60 million, a P/E ratio of 177.75 and a beta of 0.94. Daktronics has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $9.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $180.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Menta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daktronics by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 23,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Daktronics

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

