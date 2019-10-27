DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Trading Up 7.7%

DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.28, approximately 195,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 90,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.50.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 270.42% and a negative net margin of 265.04%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DarioHealth stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 308,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.71% of DarioHealth as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

