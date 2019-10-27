David W. Kemper Sells 13,431 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Director David W. Kemper sold 13,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $862,941.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,178,656 shares in the company, valued at $75,728,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $64.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $67.94.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.31 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.34% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 2.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 7.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.