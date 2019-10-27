DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Shares Down 5.7%

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)’s stock price dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.76 and last traded at $8.84, approximately 775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 1,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

DVDCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

