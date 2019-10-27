Davis R M Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Davis R M Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank lifted its holdings in Total by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First American Bank now owns 31,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Total by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,170 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Total by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in Total by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 947 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 5.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price objective on Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of TOT opened at $52.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.69. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Total SA will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

