DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Raymond James

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of DCP Midstream and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.64.

DCP Midstream stock remained flat at $$24.22 during trading on Wednesday. 803,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 820,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.17. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.88%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.60%.

In other DCP Midstream news, Director Fred J. Fowler bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, with a total value of $148,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DCP Midstream by 47,629.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,656,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $253,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,608 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,386,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,625 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,843,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 94,708 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,196,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,370,000 after acquiring an additional 224,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after acquiring an additional 544,790 shares during the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

