DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Receives “Sell” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their sell rating on shares of DEMANT A S/ADR (OTCMKTS:WILYY) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Shares of WILYY remained flat at $$12.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. DEMANT A S/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.42.

DEMANT A S/ADR Company Profile

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic instruments; and personal communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as consumer headsets for the gaming and mobile segments.

