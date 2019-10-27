Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €48.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been assigned a €48.00 ($55.81) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on KGX. Pareto Securities set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €56.31 ($65.48).

KGX opened at €58.82 ($68.40) on Friday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 12 month high of €81.82 ($95.14). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €48.42 and a 200-day moving average price of €51.12.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

