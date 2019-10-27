Deutsche Bank Cuts Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) Price Target to $20.00

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $21.00 target price on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Host Hotels and Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.85.

Get Host Hotels and Resorts alerts:

Shares of NYSE HST traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.68. 3,780,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,334,268. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.75.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,647,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,782,000 after purchasing an additional 298,929 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 50.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,175,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 395,386 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 20.7% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,662,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,517,000 after purchasing an additional 456,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 516,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels and Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.