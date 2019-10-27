Deutsche Bank Cuts Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) Price Target to $95.00

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the programmable devices maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XLNX. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.26.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Shares of XLNX stock opened at $94.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average is $109.98. Xilinx has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Emre Onder sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.78, for a total transaction of $268,373.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,206.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,041. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx in the second quarter worth $136,000. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Xilinx by 85.0% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 50,592 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 173.6% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 166.1% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Xilinx by 41.2% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 230,522 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $27,243,000 after buying an additional 67,236 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.