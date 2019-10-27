Diamond Price Hits $0.39 (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00004055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Livecoin and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $953.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Diamond Coin Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,347,616 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

