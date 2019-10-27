Dillon & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Dillon & Associates Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 5.2% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie by 10.0% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 53.0% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in AbbVie by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.50. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $94.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,097,334.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $663,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen set a $90.00 price target on shares of AbbVie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.51.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

