Dillon & Associates Inc. Has $20.65 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 6.3% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $20,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after purchasing an additional 555,327 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,455,000 after purchasing an additional 19,248 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 20,218.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,547,000 after purchasing an additional 59,305 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,357,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,094,000 after purchasing an additional 44,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Barclays set a $226.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets set a $216.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.89.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $211.62 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $215.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.26.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.84, for a total value of $713,246.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,895.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $11,280,427. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

