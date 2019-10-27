Dillon & Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises about 2.4% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,275,000 after buying an additional 1,457,500 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 609.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 552,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after buying an additional 474,951 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 19,302.3% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after buying an additional 376,973 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $64,623,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 579.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 358,092 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $71,378,000 after buying an additional 305,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $188.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $138.65 and a twelve month high of $211.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.60.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.54%.

In other news, Director Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,548. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $198.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.56.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

