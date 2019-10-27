Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,415,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,533 shares during the quarter. Discovery Communications comprises approximately 5.7% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Smead Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.82% of Discovery Communications worth $117,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $93,105.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,989.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel E. Sanchez sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $30,075.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,789 shares in the company, valued at $476,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DISCA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. 2,948,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,172,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.79 and a 52-week high of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.53%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Discovery Communications in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.22.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

