Dividend Assets Capital LLC Increases Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,410,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,099 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 6.5% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $40,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,620,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,201,581,000 after buying an additional 431,656 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,601,000 after buying an additional 1,366,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after buying an additional 1,835,431 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,482,000 after buying an additional 1,291,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $490,179,000 after buying an additional 16,537,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at $536,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.87.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.4425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 90.72%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.45.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

