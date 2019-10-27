Dividend Assets Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 3.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 518,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,044 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENBL. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $150,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $265,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENBL opened at $10.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Enable Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.49 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 16.37%. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENBL shares. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 target price on Enable Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Enable Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, Director Sean Trauschke acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.26 per share, with a total value of $30,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

