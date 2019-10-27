Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 940 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for about 1.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Pareto Securities upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.65.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $41.84 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.16% and a net margin of 32.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

