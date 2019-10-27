Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,284,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,426,000 after buying an additional 92,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,057,706,000 after buying an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,809,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,314,000 after buying an additional 62,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,546,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,116,000 after buying an additional 306,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,381,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,045,000 after buying an additional 20,132 shares in the last quarter. 90.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.50.

JKHY stock opened at $139.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.91. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $152.41.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $393.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.70 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

