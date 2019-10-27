Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Stock Price Up 18.7% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM)’s share price rose 18.7% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $46.31, approximately 1,312,051 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 288,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.00.

The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Dmc Global had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The firm had revenue of $100.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Dmc Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Dmc Global’s payout ratio is currently 24.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sidoti set a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Dmc Global in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dmc Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dmc Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dmc Global by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,524,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,956,000 after purchasing an additional 200,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 115.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,942,000 after buying an additional 1,140,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 28.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 882,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,909,000 after buying an additional 196,679 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dmc Global in the second quarter valued at about $55,495,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 37.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 598,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,896,000 after buying an additional 163,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.20 million, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.73.

About Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

