Dock One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.30 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, Dock has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0108 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance and IDEX. Dock has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00201822 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.01481946 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00027954 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00125738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dock

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,559,247 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dock is medium.com/dock-io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, CoinBene and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

