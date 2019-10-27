DogeCash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $132.00 (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. DogeCash has a market capitalization of $136,000.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DogeCash has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar. One DogeCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and STEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00661703 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00029589 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004081 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002566 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About DogeCash

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 4,295,299 coins and its circulating supply is 3,614,880 coins. DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin. DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash.

DogeCash Coin Trading

DogeCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogeCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DogeCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DogeCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

