Dragonchain Price Hits $0.0349 on Top Exchanges (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $34,622.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0349 or 0.00000360 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Tidex and IDEX. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00204042 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.13 or 0.01464684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028521 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00128133 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragonchain Profile

Dragonchain was first traded on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange, Tidex, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Allcoin, Fatbtc, Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

