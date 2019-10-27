Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Stock Price Down 9.1% After Earnings Miss

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) was down 9.1% on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $43.67 and last traded at $43.92, approximately 861,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 427,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.34.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $108.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on DRQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.17.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Jeffrey J. Bird sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $146,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,429.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Blake T. Deberry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $516,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,705,364.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $956,430. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 450.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth about $304,000.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.71 and a beta of 1.50.

About Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.