DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $551,231.00 and approximately $1,358.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00001336 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00023235 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008355 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005641 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012015 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000356 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000137 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

