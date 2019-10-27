Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. M Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE:DPM opened at C$4.50 on Wednesday. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.10 and a 12 month high of C$5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.54. The firm has a market cap of $785.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The mining company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$132.69 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.