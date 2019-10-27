e-Chat Hits Market Cap of $8,046.00 (ECHT)

e-Chat (CURRENCY:ECHT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One e-Chat token can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B. e-Chat has a total market cap of $8,046.00 and $10,159.00 worth of e-Chat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Chat has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037550 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $504.81 or 0.05399941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001029 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00044208 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000148 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000051 BTC.

e-Chat Profile

e-Chat (CRYPTO:ECHT) is a token. Its launch date was October 16th, 2017. e-Chat’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,161,060 tokens. The official website for e-Chat is echat.io. e-Chat’s official Twitter account is @e_Chat_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling e-Chat

e-Chat can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Chat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Chat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase e-Chat using one of the exchanges listed above.

