e-Therapeutics (LON:ETX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.25

e-Therapeutics plc (LON:ETX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.45 ($0.03), with a volume of 200000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.74.

About e-Therapeutics (LON:ETX)

e-Therapeutics plc engages in the discovery of drugs through its proprietary network-driven drug discovery platform in the United Kingdom. It is developing two NDD-derived immuno-oncology programs, including tryptophan catabolism and immune checkpoint modulation. The company, through its subsidiary, Searchbolt Limited, develops search engine technology.

