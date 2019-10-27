Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Insider Sells $358,245.00 in Stock

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $358,245.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,404,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EXP opened at $95.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,728,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,894,000 after acquiring an additional 70,811 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 594,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,442,000 after acquiring an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 501,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,140,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 356.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 452,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,927,000 after acquiring an additional 353,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Eagle Materials from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

