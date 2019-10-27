ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ECN shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

ECN traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.22. 861,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.43. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$3.13 and a 52-week high of C$5.19.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$82.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$86.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

