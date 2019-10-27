Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sets New 52-Week High at $55.07

Shares of Electrolux AB (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.07 and last traded at $55.07, with a volume of 7663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.07.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELUXY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Electrolux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.40.

Electrolux (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.48). Electrolux had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electrolux AB will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELUXY)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances and appliances for professional use. It operates through six segments: Major Appliances Europe, Middle East and Africa; Major Appliances North America; Major Appliances Latin America; Major Appliances Asia/Pacific; Home Care & SDA; and Professional Products.

